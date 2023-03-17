Aggies Fall to Nittany Lions in NCAA Tournament

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications

DES MOINES, Iowa – Playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2018, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped Thursday’s first round game to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 76-59, inside Wells Fargo Arena.

Dexter Dennis paced the Aggies with 19 points, including 17 in the second half. He hit 4-of-9 from 3-point range and added eight rebounds. Tyrece Radford added 14 points and three assists. Andersson Garcia grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

The Aggies built a 9-5 lead heading into the first media time out with three jumpers by Julius Marble and a 3-point field goal by Radford, but Penn State stormed back with a 13-3 run to take an 18-12 advantage at the 8:14 mark.

Hayden Hefner hit a 3-pointer to stem the tide, but the Nittany Lions responded with a 20-5 surge and held a 38-20 advantage before Dexter Dennis closed out the half with a pair of free throws.

Penn State slowly stretched its lead to 26 points, 69-43, at the 6:53 mark of the second half. The Aggies outscored the Nittany Lions 16-7 down the stretch, but came up short.

The loss dropped Texas A&M’s mark to 13-16 in NCAA Tournament games and it snapped a string of making to the Sweet 16 in its last two March Madness appearances – 2016 and ’18.

The Aggies wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign with a 25-10 record, a second-place finish in the SEC with a 15-3 mark and a runner-up showing at the SEC Tournament.

Postgame Notes



RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

The Aggies conclude their 2022-23 campaign with a 25-10 overall record.

TEAM NOTES

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman

Grabbed seven rebounds and scored two points.

Dexter Dennis

Scored a season-high 19 points and hauled in eight rebounds.

Finished in double figures for the 17th time this season and 66th of his career.

Matched his season high in 3-pointers made after draining four.

Andersson Garcia

Collected a team-high nine rebounds.

Tyrece Radford

Registered double figures for the sixth straight game after tallying 14 points.

Has scored double digit points in 14 of the last 16 games.

Finished in double figures for the 26th time this season and 84th of his career.

Wade Taylor