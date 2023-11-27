Aggies Fall to Alabama, 3-1

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to Alabama Saturday afternoon in Foster Auditorium, 3-1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19).

Alabama (11-18, 1-17 SEC) opened the match as the aggressor, prompting head coach Jamie Morrison to use a pair of timeouts (16-6). The Crimson Tide held their rhythm and stole the opener, 25-13.

The squads traded points in the second, as they were knotted at 10. They remained in lockstep for the majority of the set, but the Aggies (16-12, 8-10 SEC) created a small gap forcing an Alabama timeout, 21-18. A&M continued to push and leveled the match, 25-23.

Once again, the squads battled back-and-forth to begin the frame. The Crimson Tide went on two separate runs which were both answered by the Maroon & White, as the teams were tied at 20. Alabama broke the deadlock and won the set, 25-23.

The Crimson Tide carried over their momentum into the fourth, as they had the advantage at the media timeout, 15-12. Despite a strong effort from the Aggies, Alabama won the set (25-19) and match, 3-1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies await news on postseason action, as the NCAA Tournament selection show begins Sunday at 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

STAT STANDOUTS

Caroline Meuth – 18 kills – 12 digs

Bianna Muoneke – 18 kills – 12 digs

Lauren Hogan – 20 digs