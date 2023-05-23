Aggies Fall in NCAA Singles Tournament Opening Round

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M’s No. 2 Mary Stoiana and No. 58 Salma Ewing fell in the opening round of the NCAA Singles Tournament Monday at the USTA National Campus.

Ewing dropped her round of 64 singles match versus Michigan’s No. 22 Jaedan Brown (6-4, 6-2). The graduate wrapped up her fourth singles tournament appearance and decorated collegiate singles career. Her eyes are now set on a run in the doubles championships with partner Jayci Goldsmith.

In her first NCAA singles championships, Stoiana got off to a hot start winning the first five games of the match. She then closed out the frame, 6-1, to take a set lead. Stoiana carried her momentum into the second frame to lead (4-2), however, Drummy responded to knot things at six, taking the pair into a tiebreaker. Despite fending off a pair of set points, the sophomore dropped the frame (7-6(4)). Drummy continued into the third set, eventually taking the match (1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4).

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the courts tomorrow, as No. 22 Goldsmith/Ewing get their doubles campaign underway versus UCLA’s No. 7 Kimmi Hance/Elise Wagle.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

(DUKE) No. 62 Georgia Drummy Def. (TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana (1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4)

(MICH) No. 22 Jaedan Brown Def. (TAMU) No. 58 Salma Ewing (6-4, 6-2)

MARY STOIANA

Stoiana currently holds the fourth-most wins (38) in a single season in program history.

She boasts a singles winning percentage of .923 in dual matches this season.

The sophomore was named SEC Player of the Year, the first player to win the award in program history.

Stoiana earned All-SEC First Team honors for her performance in conference play.

She was awarded SEC Player of the Week honors seven times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 18.

SALMA EWING

Ewing has claimed 16 singles wins since joining the Aggies ahead of the dual match season.

She held a seven-match win streak entering the tournament.

The graduate was awarded All-SEC Second Team honors.

Ewing has a plethora of NCAA Singles Tournament experience, qualifying four times, and reaching the Round of 16 last season.

JAYCI GOLDSMITH/SALMA EWING