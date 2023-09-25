Aggies Drop Hard-luck Decision Against No. 11 Arkansas, 1-0

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team fell short against the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks, 1-0, in Sunday night’s match at Ellis Field.

The final score belied the run of play where the Aggies owned edges in shots (16-9) and shots-on-goal (7-4).

The wind affected the style of play throughout the match. With a stiff breeze behind them in the first half, the Maroon & White dominated play with an 8-1 advantage in shots, including the only five shots-on-goal in the stanza.

In the second half, the shots were equal at 8-8, but Arkansas worked the wind for 15 corner kicks. The Aggies were able to fight off the primary corner kick assaults, but eventually succumbed to a secondary attack.

Time expired for the Maroon & White as Arkansas scored a goal in the 75th minute with a chaotic play after a collision at the top of penalty box.

A&M had countless opportunities to score. With the match still scoreless, Maile Hayes and MaKhiya McDonald ripped shots which hit the underside of the crossbar. The frustration on McDonald’s woodwork shot was compounded when Jazmine Wilkinson’s follow-up went inches over the goal. Early in the match, Wilkinson sent a shot in that evaded the goalkeeper, but an Arkansas defender saved it off the goal line.

The Aggies moved to 5-4-2 on the season, including 1-1-1 in the SEC. Arkansas improved to 7-2-1 overall and 3-0-0 in league action.

GOAL SUMMARY

75’ – With chaos on the top of box after Texas A&M defender Margo Matula was wiped out by an Arkansas player going for a clearance, Arkansas got the ball out to Kiley Dulaney outside the box on the left. Dulaney sent a ball into the 6-yard box where Bea Franklin fought off an Aggie defender for a header. The header went to the feet of Kennedy Ball who threaded a ball through a scrum in front of the keeper for the goal. Ark 1, A&M 0

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field for Friday’s 7 p.m. match against the Ole Miss Rebels.