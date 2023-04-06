Aggieland Humane Society Preparing For Dogs Who Run Off During Thunderstorms

Thunder and lightning means dogs running away.

Leiha White at Aggieland Humane Society is not expecting to see as many dogs arrive at their shelter Thursday and Friday. That’s because the storms began Wednesday night when pets were hopefully indoors.

White tells dog owners to make sure their pets are wearing their collar and tags when they go outside, even if it is for what is intended to be a short period.

If dogs run away, White says they are usually picked up within one mile of their home.

Click below for comments from Leiha White during her visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs April 6, 2023.