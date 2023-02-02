Aggie WR Smith Announces Return for 5th Season

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith has announced he is return for a fifth season.

The Missouri City, native was limited to just four games in 2022 after going down with a season-ending knee injury in the September 30th match-up against Arkansas.

LET’S RUN IT BACK! ZERO DOUBT! pic.twitter.com/VaOV2ZH5ED — Ainias Smith (@ainias_smith) February 2, 2023

Smith led the Aggies in 2021 in both receptions (47) and receiving touchdowns (6) while racking up 509 yards.

He also found the end zone once as the team’s leading punt returner.