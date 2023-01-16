Aggie Women’s Golf Wins The Cactus Match Play to Preview Spring Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play event at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday.

“Winning is a bonus but getting reps in that format was the real prize,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were able to put into practice a lot of things that we have been working on at home against three really good teams. The weather was tough today with some rain and cold temperatures, but we responded really well to that. I am excited to get the spring started in a couple of weeks.”

The No. 6 Aggies played nine holes of match play each versus No. 16 SMU, No. 32 Texas Tech and No. 33 Tulsa. The Maroon & White won the event with 72.0 points, followed by SMU (68.5), Tulsa (66.0) and Texas Tech (63.5). Each won hole earned a point, while each halved hole earned the squad half a point.

Texas A&M brought a lineup of Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Zoe Slaughter, Hailee Cooper, Lauren Nguyen and Antonia Zacharovska that earned the match play championship.

The Aggies officially begin the spring season on Feb. 5 at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida. Texas A&M took home three top-five finishes during the fall and was the runner-up at the prestigious East Lake Cup.

Story by Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications