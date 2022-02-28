Aggie Women’s Basketball Drops Regular-Season Finale at Georgia, 67-58

Story by Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped its regular-season finale to No. 25 Georgia, 67-58, on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Aggies (14-14, 4-12 SEC) were led by Aaliyah Patty who recorded the sixth double-double of her season with a team-high 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Nixon poured in 10 points and dished out six assists.

Both defenses ran the show for the first three minutes of the ball game, as the score was knotted up at 0-0 until Hoppie hit a two-point jumper at the 7:02 mark in the first. Patty helped keep the Aggies step-for-step with the Lady Bulldogs (20-8, 9-7 SEC), scoring seven points with four rebounds and a block. The first ended with UGA up, 14-13.

Stout defense continued for both squads in the second. A total of 11 points were scored through the first 6:48 of the quarter. Patty ended the half with 11 of the Aggies’ 24 first-half points. The Maroon & White faced a one-point disadvantage going into the new half, 25-24.

The two teams were in lock step until the 3:27 mark in the third. The Lady Bulldogs strung together a 13-3 run that gave them a 48-37 lead heading into the fourth.

The Aggies chopped away at the double-digit lead and cut the deficit to five, 57-52, after a Kayla Wells 3-pointer with 4:54 left in the final frame. However, Georgia would go on a run of its own, scoring eight straight and creating a cushion that A&M was unable to overcome. The Lady Bulldogs won, 67-58, and ended the Maroon & White’s regular season.

Up Next

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face off against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M falls to 14-14 overall this season and 4-12 in conference play.

The Aggies are now 9-5 all-time versus the Lady Bulldogs.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Qadashah Hoppie, Jordan Nixon, Aaliyah Patty, Sydnee Roby and Kayla Wells for the fifth time this season (2-3).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Aaliyah Patty posted the sixth double-double of her season, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Patty’s seven made field goals versus the Lady Bulldogs was the second most of her A&M career.

Jordan Nixon dished out five-or-more assists for the 12th time this year, registering six against Georgia.

Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Famer Gary Blair moves to 852-347 in his career with a 444-184 record at Texas A&M.