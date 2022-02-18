Aggie Women’s Basketball Drops Game at Ole Miss, 74-54

Story by Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications

OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M women’s basketball fell to Ole Miss at the SJB Pavilion on Thursday night, 74-54.

Kayla Wells led the Aggies (14-11, 4-9 SEC) in scoring, pouring in 13 points while going 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. Jordan Nixon paced the team with four assists and had a team-high three steals.

The Aggies began the game with Ole Miss (19-6, 7-5 SEC) taking control on the glass, as the Rebels opened with a 9-1 advantage on the boards in the early going. The Rebels held a 12-5 lead with 5:12 remaining in the frame but A&M fought back, chipping into the deficit as McKinzie Green hit a shot as time was expiring to end the first period at 16-12 in favor of the Rebels.

Ole Miss continued its strong play into the second, starting the quarter on a 10-2 run and never letting up. The Rebels shot 53.8% from the floor in the second compared to the Aggies’ 23.1%. Ole Miss took a 35-19 lead into the break.

The Rebels came out hot to start the new half, building their largest lead of the game, 45-22, with 7:05 remaining in the period. The Aggies would battle back behind Wells who had 10 points in the third. A&M evened the quarter at 17 points each, but did not gain ground, facing a 52-36 deficit heading into the final quarter.

The Maroon & White went on a 12-2 as the fourth began, shrinking the Ole Miss lead to 10, 54-44, with 7:39 left on the clock. However, that would be as close as the Aggies would get. The Rebels defeated the Aggies, 74-54, behind 19 points from Lashonda Monk and a double-double out of Madison Scott.

Up Next

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will return to Aggieland to play Alabama on senior night at 5 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Texas A&M falls to 14-11 overall this season and 4-9 in conference play.

The Aggies are now 10-4 versus Ole Miss all-time.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Qadashah Hoppie, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, Destiny Pitts and Aaliyah Patty for the seventh time this season (5-2).

