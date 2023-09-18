Aggie Volleyball Sweeps Liberty to End Non-Conference Play

Credit to Sam Thornton, Athletics Communications:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team claimed its eighth win of the season to close out non-conference play as it swept Liberty Friday afternoon at Reed Arena (25-13, 25-15, 25-18).

The Aggies (8-2) came out of the gate firing, opening an early 7-2 lead which forced a Liberty (7-4) timeout. A&M held its rhythm as it extended the advantage through efficient offense, as the Maroon & White were hitting at .400 percent through the midway point in the opening frame (15-9). The Aggies continued to dominate the set, closing it out on a 10-4 run (25-13).

The teams traded points to begin the second frame, knotting them at three. A&M separated itself, ripping off three-straight points prompting a timeout from the Flames. Showing no signs of slowing down, the Maroon & White doubled their advantage in the set as Liberty called its final timeout (12-6). The Flames battled back within three, however, through Margot Manning at the service line, the Aggies responded, extending the gap to seven (21-14). A&M doubled its advantage, winning the set, 25-15.

The Maroon & White raced out to a quick lead in the third, 4-1. Maintaining their three-point advantage (11-8), the Aggies forced Liberty to use its first timeout of the set. A&M added to its lead, prompting the Falcons to use their final timeout of the frame (16-11). The Aggies continued their onslaught, claiming the set (25-18) and match, 3-0.