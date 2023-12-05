Aggie Volleyball Players Garner All-South Region Honors

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla garnered All-Region honors, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Tuesday morning.

Lednicky made her second-straight All-South Region Team, while Cos-Okpalla was named as All-South Region Honorable Mention. This is the second consecutive year the Aggies have had two players receive All-Region honors.

Lednicky backed up her impressive freshman campaign, as she led the Aggies in kills (332) and kills per set this year (3.29). She also added a career high in blocks for a season, totaling 97. Her consistent production helped her eclipse 700 career kills and 150 career blocks. Lednicky was also named to the All-SEC Team for the second consecutive season after being listed on the All-SEC Preseason Team entering her sophomore season.

Cos-Okpalla anchored the A&M defense all season, leading not just the Maroon & White, but the entire nation in blocks per set (1.64). The sophomore was recognized by the conference, as she was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice this season. Along with her defensive prowess, she added 134 kills on offense, including a career high 12 in the Aggies upset win over then-No. 4 Florida.