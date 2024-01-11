Aggie Volleyball Adds LSU Transfer to 2024 Roster

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head volleyball coach Jamie Morrison announced the addition of LSU sophomore transfer setter Maddie Waak to the 2024 class on Thursday.

Building on a successful 2023 campaign, the Aggies add in conference experience, as Waak joins the 2024 roster. The sophomore setter made an impact at LSU the moment she stepped on campus, playing in all 29 matches and 107 sets for the Tigers her freshman year. She followed that up in her sophomore season, starting in all 28 matches and playing all 103 sets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maddie to the Aggie family,” Morrison said. “She brings a wealth of experience, including leading her former team to the NCAA Tournament in her freshman season. She has a feel for putting up a hittable ball from all parts of the court in addition to be a good all-around volleyball player.”

Waak logged 1,270 assists in her two seasons in Baton Rouge, including a team-leading 801 as the starter her sophomore year. The Katy, Texas, native also stood out on the defensive end with 344 digs over her two years. During the 2023 season, Waak recorded six double-doubles with assists and digs.