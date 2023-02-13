Aggie Softball Breaks Program Run Record

Final Stats BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (6-0) concluded the Texas A&M Invitational with a school-record 25 runs in a shutout victory against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-5) at Davis Diamond Sunday afternoon.

Freshman Aiyana Coleman provided the first long ball of the day with a three-run home run to center field, while Allie Enright followed suit with a home run to right field. The back-to-back jacks marked first career home runs for each Aggie. The quick spark provided an early 5-0 lead after the first inning.

The Maroon & White racked up a total of 13 runs in the bottom of the third. Koko Wooley and Gracyn Coleman each connected on a long ball going back-to-back to highlight the inning.

Heading to the bottom half of the fourth with a 21-0 lead, the Aggies broke the school run record (21) as Gracyn Coleman , Alana Snow , Bre Warren and Paige Lott each crossed home plate to make it 25-0.

The last time Texas A&M had 20-or-more runs was a 21-0 win at San Diego State on May 5, 2016.

Emiley Kennedy pitched for all 5.0 innings and held the Texans to only two hits and zero runs. The sophomore earned seven strikeouts on the day.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Clearwater, Fla. to compete at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational beginning Feb. 16-18.

KEY PLAYERS

Koko Wooley : 3-for-4, 4 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB, 2 SB

: 3-for-4, 4 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB, 2 SB Aiyana Coleman : 3-for-4, 2 R, 5 RBI, 1 HR

: 3-for-4, 2 R, 5 RBI, 1 HR Trinity Cannon : 2-for-3, 4 R, 2 RBI, BB

: 2-for-3, 4 R, 2 RBI, BB Allie Enright : 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR, BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

Emiley Kennedy : 5.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 7 K

SCORING SUMMARY

vs. Texas A&M Commerce – W, 25-0

B1 | Julia Cottrill’s single RBI sent Koko Wooley to score first for the Aggies after she stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Aiyana Coleman hit her first career home run, sending herself, Cottrill and Trinity Cannon to home plate. Allie Enright hit her first career dinger to right field, adding another for the Maroon & White. A&M 5, TAMC 0.

B2 | Wooley led off with a walk and stole second before Cannon punched a single through the left side to send her home. With bases loaded, Riley Valentine’s RBI hit by pitch allowed Cannon to strut home. Enright’s sac fly added another run for the Aggies as Keely Williams completed her journey around the bases. A&M 8, TAMC 0.

B3 | Wooley sped home from first base following Cotrill’s double to left center. Cannon reached first on a throwing error that also allowed Cottrill to score. Bre Warren’s double to left field and Coleman’s ground-out RBI got Cannon to home plate. Morgan Smith sent Warren home with her RBI single. Smith scored due to Harper’s sac fly. The Aggies tacked on four more runs with two homers from Wooley and Grace Coleman. With two outs, the Aggies were able to muster up another four runs. A&M 21, TAMC 0.

B4 | The Aggies broke the school run record (21) scoring four after three Aggies got hit by a pitch to finish off the Texas A&M run rule over the Tigers. A&M 25, TAMC 0.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Trisha Ford

Opening Statement …

“I thought we did a great job today. Coming out and playing our game. We didn’t throw away at-bats. No matter what’s going on. It’s important for us not to throw away at-bats, pitches or defensive plays. I thought we just did a great job at playing to our level.”

On preparing for harder competition…

“I look at our approach at the plate to see if Emiley [Kennedy] was commanding both sides of the plate, her being able to go up and down which she was. This is practice so just getting the reps and getting them live reps with a live arm. We’re about to enter a really hard next two weeks and that’s the fun stuff. We’re going to hit some bumps; we’re going to have some highs. I know that and we’re going to grow from it. I think that piece is really exciting. We’re going to get tested the next couple of weeks, which is good for us.”

Freshman Aiyana Coleman

On hitting her first career home run…

“It was amazing because I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity I was given. Knowing how much confidence my teammates have in me gives me confidence.”

On the upcoming competition…

“Knowing we are hitting the ball like we are, I’m super excited to see what’s next. We have better competition, and I am excited to see how things flow next week and the week after.”

Credit 12thman.com