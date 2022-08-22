Aggie Soccer Routs McNeese, 8-0

Story by Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies went on a scoring spree to beat the McNeese Cowgirls, 8-0, on Ellis Field.

The Aggies had seven players register goals as they posted their highest scoring output since topping off Mississippi State, 8-0, on September 27, 2013.

In the first half, the Aggies jumped ahead of the Cowgirls scoring a trio of goals in the first 25 minutes. Quinn Cornog and MaKhiya McDonald scored in the second minute. The 2-0 lead in the first 1:50 was the fastest in A&M history, topping a 2:06 lead against Auburn in 2018.

McDonald registered her first career brace with a goal in the 24th minute and the Aggies’ coasted to victory.

Kate Colvin scored 33 seconds into the second half as the Aggies kept their foot on the gas. Carissa Boeckmann, Sydney Becerra, Sawyer Dumond and Georgia Leb scored goals in the second half.

The backline of Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample, Katie Smith, Olivia Fetzer and Dumond did not allow a shot as Kenna Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson combined on the shutout in goal.

SCORING SUMMARY

2′ – Sydney Becerra sent a through ball to the end line where Kate Colvin sent a cross to MaKhiya McDonald who tapped it to Quinn Cornog for the goal. A&M 1, MCN 0

2′ – A Colvin and Becerra give-and-go assists McDonald’s far post goal. A&M 2, MCN 0

24′ – Macy Matula served the ball to Becerra outside the 6-yard box. Becerra won the tackle to set up McDonald for a chip shot goal. A&M 3, MCN 0

46′ – Mia Pante sent a ball across the mouth of the goal for Kate Colvin to finish. A&M 4, MCN 0

53′ – Carissa Boeckmann picked up a rebound and sent the ball into the back of the net. A&M 5, MCN 0

55′ – Colvin placed the ball inside the 6-yard box where Becerra scored on the second touch. A&M 6, MCN 0

72′ – Sawyer Dumond headed the ball inside the far post off a corner kick from Matula. A&M 7, MCN 0

82′ – Georgia Leb scored on a free kick. A&M 8, MCN 0

UP NEXT…

The Aggies continue homestand Thursday, August 25th at 7 p.m. on Ellis Field.