Aggie Soccer Blanks Rice, 1-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies beat the Rice Owls, 1-0, behind Kate Colvin’s 78th minute free kick goal Sunday night on Ellis Field.

Late in the second half, Colvin utilized a free kick on a foul drawn by a Macy Matula to break the scoring seal. Colvin booted the ball over the Rice backline from 35 yards out. On the first bounce, the missile hopped over the goalkeeper’s hands and into the right upper 90 for her fourth goal of the season. She is the Aggies’ second leading scorer behind MaKhiya McDonald who has five.

The Aggies (6-5-2) had the edge on all offensive statistics, including shots (18-8), shots-on-goal (6-2) and corner kicks (3-2). Texas A&M crafted their sixth shutout this year with Kenna Caldwell earning her fourth for the season. Katie Smith, Quinn Cornog, Karlina Sample and Matula were a wall on the backline holding the Owls to only two shots-on-goal.

With the win, the Maroon & White now have a extend their all-time series record against Rice (6-7-0) to 6-1-0.

SCORING SUMMARY

78′ – Macy Matula was fouled 35 yards out. Kate Colvin took the free kick and placed the ball over the goalkeeper, on the hop, in the upper-right corner. A&M 1, RICE 0

UP NEXT…

The Aggies return to Ellis Field on Thursday at 6 p.m. to resume SEC play against LSU.