Aggie Safety Richardson to Return for 2023 Season

Texas A&M Football is getting at least some of the band back together.

Senior safety Demani Richardson has announced he will be returning for a fifth year.

Happy New Years, just wanted to let y’all know that I’ll be using my covid year and finish out school and get my degree at the best university! I can’t wait to prove the doubters wrong man. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/S1xO7k5zac — Demani Richardson (@therealdemani) January 1, 2023

The Waxahachie native started in all 12 games for the Aggies in 2022, leading the team with 73 tackles and two defensive touchdowns.

Richardson helped anchor a secondary that finished No. 1 in the country in pass defense.