Aggie Safety Richardson to Return for 2023 Season

January 3, 2023 Zach Taylor
(Source: @therealdemani)

Texas A&M Football is getting at least some of the band back together.

Senior safety Demani Richardson has announced he will be returning for a fifth year.

The Waxahachie native started in all 12 games for the Aggies in 2022, leading the team with 73 tackles and two defensive touchdowns.

Richardson helped anchor a secondary that finished No. 1 in the country in pass defense.