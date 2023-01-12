Aggie Men’s Hoops Takes Down No. 20 Missouri Tigers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Facing its first top 20 opponent of the season, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team responded with perhaps its most complete game with an 82-64 takedown of the No. 20 Missouri Tigers in front of 6,916 fans on Wednesday at Reed Arena.

The double-digit demolition increased the 11-5 Aggies’ winning streak to a season-high five games and kept them undefeated in Southeastern Conference play at 3-0. The Tigers dropped to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play.

The Aggies streaked to a 43-25 halftime lead powered by double-digit points from Hayden Hefner with 12 points off the bench and 11 points from Tyrece Radford. The stingy Aggie defense limited the high-flying Tigers to just 30.4% shooting from the field, including a solitary 3-pointer on 10 attempts.

The Tigers responded to the challenge in the second half as they hit consecutive 3-pointers to draw within four points midway through the period, but the Aggies didn’t blink with a 12-0 run over three minutes that effectively put the game out of reach. Keying the 12-0 run were eight points from sophomore guard Wade Taylor, who also drew a foul at mid-court to foul-out Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge in the span.

The Aggies had six players score in double figures with Radford leading the way with 16 points and he also chipped in a team-high six assists and six rebounds. A pair of Aggies had double-doubles with graduate guard Dexter Dennis posting 13 points and a season-high 12 rebounds and junior forward Henry Coleman III contributing 10 points and 10 boards.

The Aggies were efficient on offense hitting 53.3% from the field, 43.5% from the 3-point arc and 75.0% from the free throw line. As efficient as they were on offense, the Aggies were just as stifling on defense. Coming into the game as one of the nation’s most complete offenses, the Tigers were limited to 35.6% shooting from the field, including just 22.6% from the arc. The Aggies out-rebounded the Tigers, 45-25, including doubling up Mizzou, 32-16, in defensive boards.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Quotes/Notes

Texas A&M 82, #20 Missouri 64

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Head Coach Buzz Williams

On their success reflecting their preparation…

“I think a lot of it has to do what is happening prior to the game. The success is an indicator. Since Christmas, what has transpired to relative to the results has been what is going on in between the games. I think our staff has been as good as I have seen in regard to completely knowing the opponent and knowing what part of the game plan to give to our players.”

On the key to tonight’s win…

“Missouri plays untraditionally, they play even more untraditionally defensively. They are the number one team in live-ball turnovers and there was a stretch in the second half where we didn’t handle their defense well. For a team who plays faster than anybody in the league, the pressure that we put on the rim on offensive rebounding, the pressure that we out on the rim on post-feeds and the pressure we put on the rim in penetration led to free throw makes.”

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M defeated its first ranked opponent of the season taking down No. 20 Missouri, 82-64, Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

With the win, it marks the Aggies’ first win against a ranked opponent since March 12, 2022 when A&M defeated Arkansas in the SEC tournament.

The Aggies improve to 11-5 overall, 3-0 in SEC action and 8-1 at home.

The victory gave the Aggies their first five-game win streak of the season.

The Maroon & White improve to 23-20 all-time against the Tigers and 13-7 at home.

TEAM NOTES

Missouri entered the game as one of the best 3-point field goal percentages in the SEC, but the Aggies limited the Tigers to 1-of-10 from three in the first half and finished the game just 7-of-31.

The Aggies shot 53% from the field (24-of-45), while holding the Tigers to just 36% (21-of-59)

A&M outrebounded Missouri 42-25 and dominated on the defensive side with a 32-16 margin. The 42 rebounds mark the third-most this season and the highest against a conference opponent.

The Maroon & White drained 10 3-pointers, the second-most this season.

The Aggies had two players record double-doubles, the third and fourth of the season, respectively, marking the first time two double-doubles occurred in a game this year.

Six Aggies finished in double figures for the first time this season.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Henry Coleman III, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the seventh time this season (6-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman III

Recorded his second double-double of the season and seventh of his career after finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Registered double figures for the 10th time this season.

Hauled in double-digit rebounds for the second time this season.

Slammed in all three of A&M’s dunks to lead the team with 11.

Logged a season-high 35 minutes.

Dexter Dennis

Registered his first double-double of the season and sixth of his career after finishing with 13 points and a team-leading 12 rebounds.

Tallied double figures for the second consecutive game and sixth of the season.

The 12 rebounds marked a season high and the fifth time he’s led the team in rebounds.

Logged a season-high 35 minutes.

Hayden Hefner

Finished with 12 points going nearly perfect in every category – , 3-of-3 from the field, 3-of-3 from three and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Was just shy of his season high (13), which he did all in the first half.

Marked a season-high in 3-pointers after draining three.

Dished out a season high in assists with two.

Julius Marble

Recorded double-digit points for the third straight game after tallying 11 points.

Logged double figures for the 11th time this season.

Collected five rebounds and swiped a steal.

Swatted his fifth block of the season.

Tyrece Radford

Led all players with 16 points, while collecting six rebounds.

Finished in double-digits for the fifth consecutive game and the 10th time on the year.

Matched a career high in assists with six.

Logged a season-high 38 minutes.

Led the team with two steals.

Wade Taylor IV