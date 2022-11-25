Aggie Men’s Hoops Rolls Past DePaul Blue Demons, 82-66

CHICAGO – Texas A&M’s Tyrece “Boots” Radford poured in a career-high 31 points and Wade Taylor IV chipped in 21 points and a career-high six steals to lead the Aggies to an 82-66 road victory over DePaul on Friday at Wintrust Arena.

The Aggies tallied their second straight victory and improved to 4-2, while the Blue Demons were handed their third-straight defeat and fell to 3-3.

Radford, a graduate guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had 15 points by halftime and added 16 after the break to become the Aggies’ first 30-point scorer since Quentin Jackson had 31 vs. Georgia on Feb. 22, 2022. He connected on 8-of-11 field goals attempts, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point line, and hit 11-of-13 from the free throw line. Taylor came off the bench for his season-high 21 points as he connected on 7-of-14 shots and was perfect form the charity stripe (4-4).

Also in double figures was junior Henry Coleman III, who contributed 12 points and a career-high six assists. In the game, Coleman hit the 500-point and 300-rebound plateaus for his career.

The Aggies connected on 45.5% of their field goal attempts for the game and hit seven 3-pointers as a team as they led the Blue Demons from start to finish. The Aggies finished with a 16-point margin of victory after leading by as much as 20 late in the second half.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66

Wintrust Arena (Chicago)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M defeated DePaul, 82-66, in its first true road game of the season.

· The Aggies improved to 2-0 against the Blue Demons in the all-time series.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M had seven different players score with five players scoring more than three points.

The Aggie’s 82 points were the second-most scored this season, with the season-high coming against ULM in the 2022-23 opener with 87 points.

Texas A&M swatted a season-high four blocks.

The Maroon & White had two players score 20-or-more points since March 3, 2022, when Quenton Jackson (28) and Tyrece Radford (22) did so against Alabama.

The Aggies held DePaul to a 33.9% shooting from the floor and 28% from three.

A&M knocked in seven 3-pointers, tying the second-most this season.

The Aggies’ 25 free throws tied a season high.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Dexter Dennis, Andersson Garcia, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon and Tyrece Radford for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman III

Dished out a career-high six assists, all in the first half.

Led the team in assists for the third time this season.

Recorded 12 points, marking the second consecutive game in double figures and the fourth this season.

With his 12 points and three rebounds, became a 500-point/300-rebound player in 64 games of action.

Dexter Dennis

Made the 100th start of his career.

Led the team with a season-high seven rebounds tied with Andersson Garcia.

Six of his rebounds came on the defensive side.

Andersson Garcia

Hauled in a season-high seven rebounds.

Played in his 50th career game.

Manny Obaseki

Finished with six points, including going 4-4 from the free throw line.

Dished out three assists and also tallied a block and a steal.

Tyrece Radford

Registered a career-high 31 points. The last player to score 30-or-more points in a game was Quenton Jackson with 31 points against Georgia on Feb. 12, 2022.

Went 8-for-11 from shooting, 4-for-5 from behind the arc and 11-for-13 from the free throw line.

Scored 15 points in the first half and 16 points in the second half.

Recorded 10-or-more free throws for the second time this season with the last time coming against Murray State on Nov. 17.

Also added five rebounds, a block and an assist.

Led the team in points for the second time this season.

Wade Taylor IV