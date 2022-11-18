Aggie Men’s Basketball Drops Opener at Myrtle Beach Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s basketball team fell in the opener of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, 88-79, on Thursday at the HTC Center on the Coastal Carolina University campus.

It was the first loss of the season for the Aggies as they fell to 2-1, while the Racers improved to 2-1. The Aggies will face Colorado at 11 a.m. on Friday on ESPNU. The Buffaloes fell to UMass earlier in the day, 66-63.

Murray State forged a seven-point advantage at 35-28 at the break and then the two teams were virtually even in the second half at the Racers outscoring the Aggies, 53-51. The Racers led by as much as 15 points early in the second half, but the Aggies rallied within two points at 8:24 left but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Graduate guard Tyrece Radford was aggressive all game as he led the way offensively with 19 points and six assists, including a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line. Also in double figures for the Aggies were sophomore Wade Taylor IV with 16, sophomore Manny Obaseki with 12 and junior transfer Julius Marble with 11,

The Aggies out-rebounded the Racers, 42-37, with four Aggies pulling down six rebounds – Radford, graduate Dexter Dennis, junior Henry Coleman III and Marble. The Aggies had advantages in points in the paint (40-28) and bench points (29-10), while the Racers won the fast break points battle, 24-15.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Murray State 88, Texas A&M 79,

HTC Center (Conway, S.C.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M fell to 2-1 on the season after falling to Murray State, 88-79, in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Aggies’ all-time record against the Racers moves to 0-2.

TEAM NOTES

The Maroon & White outrebounded Murray State with a margin of 42-37.

Texas A&M scored 40 points in the paint and 18 off second chance points.

The Aggies had four players finish in double figures for the second time this season.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Dexter Dennis, Wade Taylor IV, Solomon Washington, Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford

for the third time this season (2-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Senior guard Tyrece Radford surpassed 1,000 career points, finishing with a team-high 19 points on the day. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native logged double-digit points for the second time this season and the 53rd of his career. Radford went a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line.

The last Aggie to make 10 free throw attempts was Quentin Jackson with 11 at Vanderbilt on Feb. 19, 2022.

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV logged double-digit points for the third straight game, logging 16 points, while also collecting three steals.

Sophomore guard Manny Obaseki played a season-high 28 minutes while also registering 12 points and five rebounds.

Junior forward Julius Marble recorded double figures for the ninth time in his career with 11. He also had a season-high six rebounds.

Freshman forward Solomon Washington led the team in blocks with two.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will face Colorado on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. for its second game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

Story by Brad Marquardt, Assistant AD/Athletics Communications