Aggie Football’s Ainias Smith Declares for the NFL Draft

Texas A&M receiver and return specialist Ainias Smith announced today that he is entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Smith announced via social media that the 2023 season will be his last as an Aggie. He said last week that he will not play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl due to an injury sustained during the LSU loss.

Smith was a three-star recruit from Fort Bend Dulles High School. He finished his five-season career at Texas A&M with 180 receptions, 2,407 yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged 10.2 yards on 82 punt returns, including two punt return touchdowns. In Smith’s final season he had 53 receptions for 795 yards.

Below is a screen shot of Ainias Smith’s post on Instagram:

