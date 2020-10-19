Aggie Football Jumps Four Spots to No. 7 in This Week’s AP Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, withfirst-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, andprevious ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (54) 5-0
2. Alabama (8) 4-0
3. Notre Dame 4-0
4. Georgia 3-1
5. Ohio St. 0-0
6. Oklahoma St. 3-0
7. Texas A&M 3-1
8. Penn St. 0-0
9. Cincinnati 3-0
10. Florida 2-1
11. Miami 4-1
12. BYU 5-0
13. Oregon 0-0
14. Wisconsin 0-0
14. North Carolina 3-1
16. SMU 5-0
17. Iowa St. 3-1
18. Michigan 0-0
19. Virginia Tech 3-1
20. Kansas St. 3-1
21. Minnesota 0-0
22. Marshall 4-0
23. NC State 4-1
24. Southern Cal 0-0
25. Coastal Carolina 4-0
Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57,
Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army
29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Arizona St. 9, South
Carolina 8, Washington 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.