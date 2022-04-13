Aggie Baseball Maroons the Islanders, 5-3

Story by Texas A&M Athletics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Texas A&M scored the last five runs of the game as the Aggies topped the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, 5-3, in Tuesday evening’s action at Whataburger Field.

The Islanders staked claim to a 3-0 lead in the third after a two-run home run by Josh Caraway, but the Maroon & White evened the game with three runs in the fifth, surged ahead with a titanic solo blast over the rightfield wall by Ryan Targac in the sixth and the Aggies tacked on an insurance in the seventh.

Jack Moss led the Aggies at the plate going 3-for-5, including his 10th double of the season, adding a run and an RBI. Austin Bost batted 3-for-5 with a double. Kole Kaler hit 2-for-4 with one double, one stolen base, one walk and one run.

Joseph Menefee (1-2) was stellar out of the bullpen to earn the win. He weaved 3.0 blank frames, scattering one hit and two walks while striking out five. Brad Rudis retired all three batters he faced in the eighth, including one strikeout. Jacob Palisch earned his first save of the season, working around two hits while striking out two in the ninth.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Joseph Menefee – 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Jack Moss – 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Kole Kaler – 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB, 1 BB

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | With two outs, Tre Jones deposited a single down the leftfield line, Josh Caraway was hit by a pitch and Brandon Petkoff was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jones scored on a wild pitch. AMCC 1, A&M 0

B3 | Leo Markotic laced a leadoff double down the leftfield line and with one out Caraway launched a two-run dinger to leftfield. AMCC 3, A&M 2

T5 | Logan Britt gapped a double to right-center and Kole Kaler hit an infield single to start the frame. With one out, Jack Moss broke the scoring single with a single to leftfield to knock in Britt. Kaler stole third and came home when the throw went down the third base line. With two outs, Moss scored on a fielding error by the second baseman on a Brett Minnich. A&M 3, AMCC 3

T6 | Ryan Targac tattooed the first pitch of the frame over the rightfield fence. A&M 4, AMCC 3

T7 | Dylan Rock drew a leadoff walk and Moss singled to right to put runners on the corners. Rock hustled to beat the throw home on Troy Claunch’s shallow sac fly to rightfield. A&M 5, AMCC 3

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue the road trip with a Thursday-Saturday series at the Georgia Bulldogs. The first two games start at 5:02 pm central.