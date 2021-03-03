Aggie Baseball Blanks Houston Baptist, 4-0

By: Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies shut out the Houston Baptist Huskies, 4-0, Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Nathan Dettmer was spectacular on the mound for the Aggies. Dettmer (1-0) earned his first collegiate win, throwing a career-high six scoreless frames and striking out seven batters, while scattering three hits and one walk. Chandler Jozwiak stymied HBU in relief to earn his first save of the season. Jozwiak worked 3.0 scoreless innings, yielding two hits while fanning seven.

The duo combined for 14 strikeouts on the day, tallying the eighth double-digit performance in nine games. The two held the Huskies to 0-for-12 with runners on and 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, while stranding six Huskies on the base paths.

Texas A&M drew first blood with one run in the home half of the first, and built on to the lead with a two-home run fourth inning to extend the lead to four.

Austin Bost and Logan Britt were key for the Maroon & White offense. Bost was 3-for-4 with one run, one double, one home run and two RBI, while Britt added a big two-run blast in the fourth inning. The Aggies were solid in the leadoff position of each inning, getting on base five of the eight opportunities.

The Aggies remain undefeated against the Huskies (13-0) and improve to 5-4 on the season. The Maroon & White also remain undefeated (5-0) this season when recording at least one home run in a game.

TOP PLAYERS

Austin Bost – 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Logan Britt – 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Nathan Dettmer – 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Chandler Jozwiak– 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Bryce Blaum drew a leadoff six-pitch walk and advanced to second via a passed ball. With two outs, Blaum scored on a laced double in the right-center gap by Austin Bost. A&M 1, HBU 0.

B4 | Bost smashed a 1-1 offering over the leftfield wall for a solo blast. Taylor Smith drew a two-out walk, before scoring on a moonshot over the leftfield wall by Logan Britt. A&M 4, HBU 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue with midweek action against the Incarnate Word Cardinals Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

Opening Statement…

“I thought we played a wonderful game tonight. Pitching and defense was at a premium for us. Nothing better than Nathan Dettmer. I thought he was fantastic, built off his start from last week. Took him out after three last week, saved him for the weekend. But the more I look at it, the more he needs to be a starter. Hasn’t been super sharp out of the bullpen, but he had a three-pitch mix going tonight. Chandler Jozwiak came in and got the three-inning save and was equally effective. Very proud of our pitching. Offensively, we sputtered a little bit again, but we were able to cash in there in the first inning after hitting the double play, (Austin) Bost got a big hit for us to grab the momentum, and Taylor Smith takes a tough 3-2 pitch to walk to bring (Logan) Britt to the plate in the fourth to hit the two-run homer to give us a little breathing room.

Freshman RHP Nathan Dettmer

On his offense producing runs…

“As a pitcher, it helps so much knowing that you have a little bit of insurance. Pitching with a lead is much easier than having to battle zeros. That first inning was big and made me be able to breath to become more comfortable.”

Junior INF Austin Bost

On the offensive approach tonight…

“It felt good to hit tonight. The wind was blowing in during batting practice, but then stopped. Coach (Chad) Caillet, (Justin) Seely and (Cliff) Pennington put up an approach for us to do during that. I felt good about that and tried to hit line drives up the middle. Good things happen when you put a good swing on the ball.”

On the importance of making the most out of your opportunities…

“It’s a big deal. We each want to make the most of our opportunities. Its baseball, if you hit, you’ll play. But we have a fantastic lineup of a bunch of guys who can come in and out, with the same skill sets. We each bring something to the table. Going out there each day to do my job and know that I am going to be there to help my team win, is what I look forward to.”