Aggie Baseball Beats Longhorns in CWS Elimination Game

OMAHA, Nebraska – The No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the No. 7 Texas Longhorns in the elimination game Sunday afternoon at the College World Series on Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The Aggies erased a 2-0 deficit in the second inning with a four-run rally, sparked by Austin Bost’s leadoff double. Brett Minnich plated a run with a double and Jordan Thompson tied the game with an RBI single. Trevor Werner gave the Aggies their first lead of the CWS with a two-run left-center on the 11th pitch of the at-bat.

The Maroon & White tacked on four runs in the next three innings to stretch the advantage to 8-2 after five frames.

Micah Dallas (7-3) earned the victory, yielding two runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.0 innings. Jacob Palisch and Brad Rudis came in as relief recording seven strikeouts in a combined 4.0 innings pitched.

With the victory, the Aggies snapped a nine-game losing streak in the College World Series. Texas A&M’s last win in Omaha was their opening game of the 1993 CWS against Kansas.

The Maroon & White continued to display their resilience defeat, improving to 18-1 the game after a loss in 2022.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Micah Dallas – 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; W, 7-3

Jordan Thompson – 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, 2BB

Jacob Palisch – 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1| Douglas Hodo III started the inning with a walk and advanced to second on an Eric Kennedy single through the left side. Hodo III went home on a single by Austin Todd. UT 1, A&M 0

T2| With an out, Dylan Campbell reached on a fielding error and stole second base. Hodo III doubled down the leftfield line to bring Campbell to the plate for an unearned run. UT 2, A&M 0

B2| Austin Bost led off with a double. Ryan Targac reached on a fielder’s choice, went to second on Troy Claunch’s walk and scored when Brett Minnich doubled to leftfield. Jordan Thompson singled plating Claunch. Thompson stole second. Trevor Werner hit a single on an 11-pitch at-bat bringing both Thompson and Minnich home. A&M 4, UT 2

B3| With two outs, Targac walked. Claunch reached on a throwing error advancing Targac to third and due to the ball being kicked into the Texas dugout, Targac got a free base and an unearned run. A&M 5, UT 2

B4| Thompson hit a leadoff double and went to third on Kole Kaler’s sacrifice bunt. Jack Moss singled to rightfield plating Thompson. A&M 6, UT 2

B5| Targac started the inning with a single to left field and the bases loaded when Claunch and Minnich hit back-to-back singles. Thompson walked bringing Targac home and Claunch added a run off Kaler’s groundout. A&M 9, UT 2

B7| Targac led off with a walk, advanced to second on a throwing error from a failed pickoff attempt and went to third on a Minnich groundout. Targac stole home to record another run. A&M 9, UT 2

B8| With two outs, Dylan Rock was hit-by-pitch to get on base and advanced to second on a catcher’s indifference. Bost doubled down the leftfield line to plate Rock. A&M 10, UT 2

UP NEXT

The Aggies will take on the loser of the Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma game on Tuesday at 1 p.m.