A Student At College Station High School Is Arrested On Two Assault Charges That Happened At School

A student at College Station High School spends parts of two days in the Brazos County jail after she was arrested on two assault charges that happened during school on Wednesday.

17 year old D’ambria Cyrus is accused of slapping then hitting a teacher in the face, resulting in the teacher going to the hospital for treatment of those injuries.

According to the arrest report from a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy working as a school resource officer, the teacher was struck while attempting to seperate Cyrus from another student who Cyrus punched in the forehead.

Cyrus was charged with assaulting a public servant and assault causing bodily injury to the student.

She is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.