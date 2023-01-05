A Pair of Former Dallas Cowboys Named Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive stalwarts Darren Woodson and DeMarcus Ware are among the 15 finalists for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Woodson played safety for Dallas from 1992-2004, helping lead the team to three Super Bowl wins.

Meanwhile, Ware was a Pro Bowl defensive end for the Cowboys from 2005-2013, before going on to win Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

They join Houston Texans all-time leading receiver Andre Johnson, who became the franchise’s first superstar from 2003-2014.

Johnson spent his the final two seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, respectively.