A Divided College Station City Council Approves A Housing Developer’s Zoning Request

A divided College Station city council has approved a developer’s request for rezoning land off Rock Prairie Road and east of Baylor Scott and White hospital.

The five to two council vote approved a multi family housing zone for seniors.

Dennis Maloney voted no because he wanted the land rezoned as a planned development district to make senior housing a permanent requirement.

Linda Harvell voted no after developers sought seven waivers from city standards.

Elizabeth Cunha, who voted yes, said the council’s only responsibility is to establish multi family housing.

Mark Smith and William Wright, who also voted yes, also supported the request as members of the planning and zoning commission (P&Z).

Smith said it will be up to P&Z to decide whether to grant waivers sought by developers that includes not building streets.

City staff recommended denying the application.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.