A College Station Businessowner Is Arrested For Failing To Pay Other Local Businesses

A Brazos County sheriff’s investigation has led to the owner of a College Station business being arrested on charges of failing to pay more than $14,000 dollars to another local business.

62 year old Ricky Palasota of North Zulch, who owns a construction company, is accused of not paying a local trucking company and subcontractors that hauled gravel and dirt last November.

According to the arrest report, the investigating deputy discovered 16 civil court judgments against Palasota and his various companies totaling almost $3.5 million dollars.

Palasota, who was arrested last Wednesday on a charge of theft of services between $2,500 and $30,000 dollars, was released from jail the same day after posting a $10,000 dollar bond.