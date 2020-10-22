A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Receives A Life Saving Medal

The Brazos County sheriff’s office announced Thursday presenting a life saving medal.

Deputy Adam Dodson performed the Heimlich manuever CPR on a 20 day old infant in September.

The sheriff’s office also released the deputy’s body cam video showing his actions.

News release and video are courtesy of the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On September 18, 2020, Deputy Adam Dodson was dispatched to the Ramblewood Mobile Home Park at 5101 Leonard Rd for a CPR in progress call involving an infant child.

Upon arrival, Deputy Dodson determined that a twenty day old infant was neither conscious nor breathing, and quickly sprang into action by taking the infant’s lifeless body into his own hands.

With the baby’s parents looking on in desperation, he began to perform life saving measures, clearing the child’s airway and performing the Heimlich manuever.

After what seemed to be the longest minute of his life, Deputy Dodson observed the baby becoming responsive and starting to breathe on his own.

Eventually Bryan Fire Department Medics arrived and took over the scene. The child was transported to the hospital alert and conscious.

One of the responding medics later reached out to Deputy Dodson and acknowledged his quick lifesaving actions by stating, “Good job on that call, you saved that baby’s life.”

Adam’s calm and decisive action, unquestionably saved this baby’s life, and he, without a doubt, deserves to be awarded the Life Saving Medal.