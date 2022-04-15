A 21 Year Old And A 14 Year Old Are Arrested On Charges Related To Gunfire In A Bryan Neighborhood Last Month

Bryan police arrest a 14 year old on charges of firing a gun at group of juveniles three weeks ago.

That was mentioned in the BPD arrest report of a 21 year old who was driving a minivan that included the gunman and three other passengers.

No one was struck by what officers found were six-40 caliber shell casings near MLK and Harlem Lane on March 26th.

The driver, Craig Carter Jr. of Bryan, was booked in the Brazos County jail on Thursday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest report stated the gunfire was the result of ongoing problems among juveniles who were involved in a physical fight at school and a disagreement over a girl.

The only information about the 14 year old accused of firing the gun is that he was taken the night of the incident to juvenile detention.

Carter is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $90,000 thousand dollars.

No arrests have been made against the three other passengers, whose ages are 13, 14, and 18.