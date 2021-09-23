94th B/CS Christmas Parade Is Cancelled Again

The 94th B/CS Christmas parade has been cancelled for the second straight year.

Organizers announced on social media Thursday that “we will have to wait for a healthy and happy return in 2022”.

Committee member Penny Zent, who has been affiliated with the parade for more than 40 years, said the pandemic topped the list of obstacles.

But the committee is also dealing with the loss of much of the parade day staging area to Texas A&M’s new parking garage and student recreation center.

The committee also lost the volunteer group who helped stage parade entries.

There are also financial concerns of parade sponsors, float entries, bands, and volunteers.

Zent invited organizations who are planning holiday events to share on the parade’s social media.

Click below for comments from Penny Zent, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

