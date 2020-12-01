9 Of 12 Weekend Vehicle Burglaries In Bryan Involved Unlocked Vehicles

Bryan police report 12 vehicle burglaries last Saturday and Sunday.

Nine of the 12 involved unlocked vehicles. BPD reports items taken from those unlocked vehicles included guns, wallets and purses, and clothing.

Construction equipment was taken from a truck bed, tools were taken from a locked toolbox, and nothing was taken from a vehicle where entry was made by breaking a window.

Three of the burglaries were in the Edgewater subdivision, two were in Austin’s Colony, and two were near Tiffany Park.

While there was a bump last weekend, BPD reports a 12 percent reduction in vehicle burglaries for the year to date…from 448 on this date last year to 396 this year.

According to the College Station police department’s website, there were no vehicle burglaries during the Thanksgiving weekend.