80 Year Old Contractor Who Takes A 22 Foot Fall Is Rescued By College Station Firefighters

An 80 year old contractor fell 22 feet into an empty wastewater treatment reservoir Wednesday afternoon at College Station’s Lick Creek treatment plant.

The College Station fire department sent a total of 13 firefighter/paramedics from two stations to perform what was a 44 minute rescue operation.

Medics treated and stabilized the man, then they used ropes to secure and get him out of the reservoir.

The victim was flown from the scene in serious but stable condition.

CSFD has technical rescue technicians on shift every day, and technical rescue equipment at stations two and six.