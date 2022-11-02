$710,000 Of Improvements Are Coming To Two College Station Parks

The College Station city council approves almost $710,000 dollars of improvements at two city parks.

Preceding the unanimous vote during the council’s October 27 meeting, councilman Bob Brick and parks director Steven Wright brought up the value of parks.

And councilman Dennis Maloney thanked the parks committee and city staff for bringing the recommendation.

Steeplechase Park will get a new playground, a shade structure, lighting improvements at the basketball court and pedestrian bridge, and the dog park will get seating, a walking path, and a dog washing area.

Improvements at Central Park includes replacing the fishing dock at the southernmost pond to become A-D-A compliant. And a section of the shared use path in front of the tennis courts will be replaced to improve drainage.

