58 Member College Station ISD Committee Is Finishing Work On Changing High School Grading And Class Rank Policies

Next Monday and Tuesday may be the last time a 58 member College Station ISD (CSISD) committee considers changes to the district’s high school grading and class rank policies.

CSISD board members were told during the March meeting to possibly plan on final action in May.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the March 8, 2022 CSISD board meeting.

Superintendent Mike Martindale, responding to the question if that gives enough time for this year’s seventh graders and their parents to consider changing classes, said “if there is something that a parent had a question or asked to make an adjustment on, then we would work with them accordingly”.

Board member Kimberly McAdams wants CSISD to start naming a high school valedictorian and salutatorian and to have that addressed by the committee. CSISD’s secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson says it is something the committee needs to discuss.

Parkerson also said the committee at its last meeting started to bring up whether to publish exact class rank numbers.

Draft recommendations are scheduled to be presented to the CSISD board on April 19.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the March 8, 2022 CSISD board meeting.