54th Visit To The Brazos County Jail For A Bryan Man Is Associated With Six Drug Cases

The 54th time that a 43 year old Bryan man enters the Brazos County jail in 23 years, is to await transport another trip to prison.

Christopher Young Sr. of Bryan appeared in district court January 4 to enter plea agreements in six drug cases.

Court records state he was sentenced to a total of ten years for possessing methamphetamine and other controlled substances from August of 2021 through last July.

He could have received as much as life in prison.

Young, who waived his right to appeal the convictions and punishment, has prior convictions for enhanced family violence assault and other drug charges.