29th Annual Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards Luncheon

The 29th Bryan Rotary 10 business performance awards luncheon was held Wednesday.

The event recognizes the top ten independent, privately held corporations based in Brazos County with sales in fiscal year 2021 between $50,000 and $25 million dollars.

The top ten list, based on the sales growth percentage the last five years, with an increase between 2019 and 2021, is:

(1) 271.4% Dudley Engineering

(2) 191.07% Stafford Barrett Brokers

(3) 173% Blackrock Builders

(4) 133.4% Dietz Consulting

(5) 126.5% FrogSlayer

(6) 126.18% Smart Compliance

(7) 113% Swan Stonarts

(8) 105.1% Arrow S Pest Control

(9) 92.3% Aggieland Roofing

(10) 76.1% Ridgewood Custom Homes

The luncheon also includes two special awards.

Receiving the Anco Insurance lifetime business achievement award was the West, Webb, Albritton, and Gentry law firm.

Receiving the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Launch award for start up businesses was Alula Learning.

The luncheon’s keynote speaker was the co-founder of Karbach Brewing and Consolidated High School graduate Blake Robertson.

Click below to listen to the Bryan Rotary 10 Awards program. The emcee is Mike Wright.

