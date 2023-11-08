2023 General Election Results And Interviews

Unofficial Brazos County election results:

Total number of Brazos County voters: 19,817 of 126,280 = 15.69%

BRYAN ISD SINGLE MEMBER DISTRICT 2

Julie Harlin: 603 (46.28%)

Chrissy Ransome: 152 (11.67%)

Prentiss Madison: 548 (42.06%)

COLLEGE STATION ISD SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE PLACE 7

Geralyn Nolan: 3,881 (44.03%)

Heather Simmen: 4,934 (55.97%)

COLLEGE STATION ISD PROPOSITION A

District-wide safety, security, technology infrastructure and facilities maintenance improvements.

For: 7,470 (69.35%)

Against: 3,302 (30.65%)

COLLEGE STATION ISD PROPOSITION B

Instructional technology devices.

For: 6,623 (61.71%)

Against: 4,110 (38.29%)

COLLEGE STATION ISD PROPOSITION C

Additions and renovations to the A&M Consolidated High School football stadium and athletic fieldhouse and College Station High School football stadium.

For: 5,089 (47.48%)

Against: 5,630 (52.52%)

COLLEGE STATION ISD PROPOSITION D

Renovation to the A&M Consolidated baseball/softball stadiums and College Station High School baseball/softball stadiums.

For: 5,088 (47.54%)

Against: 5,615 (52.46%)

Julie Harlin, the winner of the contested Bryan ISD school board SMD 2 seat

Heather Simmen, the winner of the contested College Station ISD place 7 seat

