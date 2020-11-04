2020 General Election Results And Interviews

Unofficial Brazos County election results:
Total number of Brazos County voters: 85,407 of 121,587 = 70.24%
PRESIDENT/VICE PRESIDENT
Brazos County results:
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R): 47,456 (55.99%)
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D): 35,242 (41.58%)
U.S. SENATOR
Brazos County results:
John Cornyn (R): 49,271 (58.67%)
Mary “MJ” Hegar (D): 32,005 (38.11%)
State of Texas results (from the Secretary of State):
John Cornyn (R): 5,763,758 (53.81%)
Mary “MJ” Hegar (D): 4,668,634 (43.58%)
CONGRESS DISTRICT 17
Brazos County results:
Pete Sessions (R): 47,267 (57.50%)
Rick Kennedy (D): 31,685 (38.54%)
Ted Brown (L): 3,250 (3.95%)
State of Texas results (from the Secretary of State):
Pete Sessions (R): 170,807 (55.89%)
Rick Kennedy (D): 124,953 (40.88%)
Ted Brown (L): 9,864 (3.23%)
TEXAS HOUSE DISTRICT 14
John Raney (R): 35,873 (57.55%)
Janet Dudding (D): 26,462 (42.45%)
BRAZOS COUNTY ATTORNEY
Earl Gray (R): 49,434 (61.66%)
Freddie Medina (D): 30,744 (38.34%)
BRAZOS COUNTY SHERIFF
Wayne Dicky (R): 48,606 (60.62%)
Patrick Logan (D): 27,769 (34.63%)
Clyde Garland (L): 3,808 (4.75%)
BRAZOS COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 2
Russ Ford (R): 16,349 (67.17%)
Jane Sherman (D): 7,992 (32.83%)
BRYAN COUNCILMEMBER SMD 3
Bobby Gutierrez: 5,587 (76.36%)
Jonna Schreiber: 1,730 (23.64%)
BRYAN COUNCILMEMBER SMD 4
Flynn Adcock: 3,694 (64.31%)
Doris Machinski: 2,050 (35.69%)
BRYAN ISD SMD 2
Julie Harlin: 2,558 (56=4.94%)
Ebony Peterson: 2,098 (45.06%)
BRYAN ISD AT-LARGE PLACE 6
Deidra Davis: 14,519 (50.49%)
David Stasny: 14,235 (49.51%)
BRYAN ISD BOND ISSUE
For: 17,018 (50.42%)
Against: 16,736 (49.58%)
COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 1
Bob Brick: 15,369 (50.01%)
Jason Cornelius: 15,363 (49.90%)
COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3
Dell Seiter: 12,372 (40.29%)
Linda Harvell: 18,334 (59.71%)
COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4
Elizabeth Cunha: 18,547 (57.89%)
Joe Guerra Jr.: 13,490 (42.11%)
COLLEGE STATION CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5
Craig Regan: 10,618 (37.41%)
Brian Alg: 4,795 (16.90%)
John Nichols: 12,966 (45.69%)
CSISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES PLACE 6
Thomas Hall: 17,649 (54.61%)
Tammie Preston-Phillips: 14,672 (45.39%)
BRAZOS COUNTY ESD NO. 1 SPECIAL QUESTION
For: 2,973 (52.57%)
Against: 2,682 (47.43%)
BRAZOS COUNTY ESD NO. 2 SPECIAL QUESTION
For: 1,272 (55.67%)
Against: 1,013 (44.33%)
BRYAN CITY CHARTER CONTRACTS & PURCHASES
For: 12,760 (52.76%)
Against: 11,426 (47.24%)
BRYAN CITY CHARTER COUNCIL TERM LIMIT
For: 20,787 (84.80%)
Against: 3,725 (15.20%)
BRYAN CITY CHARTER ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY
For: 15,014 (62.72%)
Against: 8,924 (37.28%)
BRYAN CITY CHARTER FIBER BROADBAND INTERNET
For: 18,097 (75.87%)
Against: 5,756 (24.13%)
BRYAN CITY CHARTER COUNCIL REQUIREMENT
For: 22,000 (90.62%)
Against: 2,277 (9.38%)
BRYAN CITY CHARTER ORDINANCES
For: 20,260 (88.98%)
Against: 2,509 (11.02%)
BRYAN CITY CHARTER SOLID WASTE
For: 19,150 (82.80%)
Against: 3,979 (17.20%)
