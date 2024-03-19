2017 Lawsuit Involving A College Station Retail Store At The Edge Of The Southside Historic District Is Dismissed

Well after the opening of a new retail store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field, a lawsuit filed before construction began has been dismissed.

In September 2017, shortly after the College Station city council approved rezoning for the new Aggieland Outfitters store in the Southside historic district, a lawsuit was filed by a couple who lives three blocks away.

Fred and Shirley Dupriest said deed restrictions dating back to 1927 did not allow a store to be built.

On March 4th, the Dupriest’s dismissed the lawsuit following a settlement that involved what was described as an undisclosed “compromise”.

According to the Southside district’s Facebook page, Aggieland Outfitters will give the district $25,000 dollars as part of a settlement that ensures the store’s ongoing operations and “could preserve the neighborhood’s historic nature”.

Aggieland Outfitters website and social media make no reference to settling the lawsuit, which according to court records can not be refiled.