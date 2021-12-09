El Salvation Army Publica Los Resultados De La Campaña Con Los Alcaldes De Bryan/College Station

Texas A&M police (UPD) this week has tweeted about reports of two sexual assaults and two sets of property crimes.

UPD was made aware that two victims had drinks containing date rape drugs at an off-campus fraternity party. One woman said she was sexually assaulted by a known suspect. UPD says the investigation was handed to the Brazos County sheriff’s office due to the off-campus location.

UPD gave College Station police a sexual assault investigation due the location where a victim who declined an offer for a ride was forced into the suspect’s vehicle and attacked.

UPD is investigating four vehicle burglaries that took place between Sunday and Tuesday in parking lots outside the Music Activities Building, Reed Arena, and Park West apartments.

And UPD received a report of a stolen Ford F-250 truck from the Park West parking garage between Monday night and Tuesday night. An extra key was hidden in the pickup.