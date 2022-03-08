13 Teenagers Arrested For Organized Criminal Activity In Bryan After Shooting Paintballs At The Wrong People

Bryan police arrest five 16 year olds and eight others who were 17 or 18 years old for firing paintballs at people who were not the intended targets.

Officer Kole Taylor says three adults and an 11 year old were not seriously injured after they were struck last Sunday night outside a home near Neal Recreation Center.

All 13 teenagers were arrested on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The 16 year olds were taken to the Brazos County juvenile detention center. The 17 and 18 year olds were taken to the Brazos County jail.

As of Monday afternoon, two were released after posting $3,000 dollar bonds. They were identified as 17 year old Willie Everline of College Station and 18 year old Brandon Keith Walton of Bryan.

As of Monday afternoon, those who remained in jail were 18 year old Keshundre Hodrick of College Station, 18 year old Demond Merritt of College Station, 18 year old Delvin Morris of Caldwell, 17 year old Mitreon Robertson of College Station, 18 year old Darius Turner of College Station, and 17 year old Jamarcus Walter of College Station.

Click below for comments from Kole Taylor, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

