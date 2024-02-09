$10 Million Dollar Exterior Repairs Of Texas A&M’s Academic Building Approved By The Board Of Regents

The Texas A&M system board of regents approves spending $10 million dollars to repair the exterior of Texas A&M’s Academic Building.

That follows a unanimous recommendation from the regents building committee. During the committee meeting, A&M chief financial officer John Crawford said the project will be done this year, one year sooner than originally planned.

Crawford said this project will address $6.8 million dollars of deferred maintenance.

While exterior repairs are being done, Crawford said administrators will develop plans for renovating the Academic Building’s interior.

