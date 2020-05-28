Women’s Basketball to Renew Texas Rivalry in 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that Texas A&M Women’s Basketball is set to take on Texas at the Frank Erwin Center as a part of the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, renewing the most storied rivalry in program history.

Official game information and start times will be announced at a later date.

“I am looking forward to being able to renew this great rivalry with the University of Texas,” Head Coach Gary Blair said. “To have the opportunity to represent our conference in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against one of our traditional rivals is an honor. This is a great game for our team, and it will allow our players to be a part of the history of one of the best rivalries in all of sports. I know that this will be a special matchup for the 12thMan, and I can’t wait to see them come out to support us in Austin this upcoming season.”

This marks the 86th matchup between the Aggies and Longhorns, tied for the most between any two teams in program history (Baylor – 86). Since Blair arrived in Aggieland in 2003, he boasts a 13-9 record versus the Steers, including an 11-game winning streak from Feb. 2007-March 2011. This is the first time the two Lone Star State powerhouses have shared the court since the 2014-15 season.

Blair is the only coach in the 45-year history of the program to hold a winning record against Texas. Additionally, he is 5-4 on the Longhorns’ home court in Austin, the site of the 2020 matchup.

Ten teams from the SEC participate in the Challenge each season, squaring off against the 10 Big 12 programs. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.

The inaugural challenge was held in 2014 with the first 10-game slate in 2016. The SEC edged the Big 12, 6-4 that year, with the conferences splitting the challenge, 5-5, in 2017, 2018. The Big 12 took home the trophy last season.

Since the challenge’s inception in 2014, the Aggies have posted a 2-2 record for the SEC.Last season, the Maroon & White defeated Oklahoma State, 74-62, behind a combined 53 points from Chennedy Carter and Kayla Wells. All-SEC first teamer, N’dea Jones, also grabbed 15 rebounds, which would help propel her to leading the SEC in total rebounds (351) and rebounds per game (11.7).



2020 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge Matchups

South Carolina @ Iowa State

Kentucky @ Kansas State

Alabama @ Oklahoma State

Texas A&M @ Texas

Tennessee @ West Virginia

Baylor @ Arkansas

Kansas @ Ole Miss

Oklahoma @ Georgia

TCU @ Missouri

Texas Tech @ Vanderbilt

