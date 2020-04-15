USA Today: Olympians Undergoing Virtual Drug Testing

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has begun virtual drug testing of Olympic athletes in the wake of the national shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from USA TODAY.

The unprecedented program is being used in place of USADA’s regular in-person, unannounced drug testing.

Athletes are able to take urine and blood tests in their home while being observed remotely on Zoom or FaceTime.