USA Today: Olympians Undergoing Virtual Drug Testing

USA Today: Olympians Undergoing Virtual Drug TestingSports Wednesday, April 15th, 2020
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has begun virtual drug testing of Olympic athletes in the wake of the national shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from USA TODAY.
The unprecedented program is being used in place of USADA’s regular in-person, unannounced drug testing.
Athletes are able to take urine and blood tests in their home while being observed remotely on Zoom or FaceTime.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Apr 15 2020. Filed under Sports.