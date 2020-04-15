 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Sports » USA Today: Olympians Undergoing Virtual Drug Testing

USA Today: Olympians Undergoing Virtual Drug Testing

Posted by Sports Wednesday, April 15th, 2020

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has begun virtual drug testing of Olympic athletes in the wake of the national shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from USA TODAY.

The unprecedented program is being used in place of USADA’s regular in-person, unannounced drug testing.

Athletes are able to take urine and blood tests in their home while being observed remotely on Zoom or FaceTime.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138615

Posted by on Apr 15 2020. Filed under Sports.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-