UPDATE: Identities Released In What College Station Police Is Investigating As A Homicide

College Station police release the identities in what has been described as a homicide.

65 year old James Ervin Chambers and 35 year old Michael Lee Rendon died following an exchange of gunfire Wednesday evening in the Creek Meadows subdivision on Cedar Creek Court.

CSPD tells WTAW News “The homicides occurred on July 1 at about 6 p.m. between family members at the residence of another family member.”

CSPD previously announced there is no suspect at-large and no continuing threat to public safety.

Original story:

College Station police report two deaths following a shooting Wednesday evening.

The only other information released by CSPD is that the shooting took place in the Creek Meadows subdivision, in the 4200 block of Cedar Creek Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.