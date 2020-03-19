UPDATE: Four Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Brazos County

UPDATE as of March 19, 2020

The Brazos County health district announced Thursday morning there has been one additional positive case of COVID-19 reported to the Brazos County Health District. This brings the total count of positive cases to 4 in Brazos County.

Below is information on the 4 cases:

1. Female in her 20’s who traveled to Spain

2. Male in his 60’s who traveled to Colorado

3. Female in her 20’s who traveled to New York

4. Female in her 50’s who traveled to Colorado

All four cases are believed to be travel related and are at home.

Update on March 18, 2020

The Brazos County health district announced Wednesday morning there are two additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to three.

The health district says details will be made available on the current cases as soon as they get them.

The health district says some of the cases were completed at private labs.

Original story, March 17 2020:

The first person in Brazos County to receive a positive test for coronavirus recently returned from a trip to Spain.

Alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says the patient is a woman in her 20’s who is not affiliated with Texas A&M or Blinn.

The woman, who recently returned from a trip to Spain, was tested on Saturday, and those results were delivered Tuesday morning around one a.m.

Sullivan thanked the woman for her calm and common sense approach, and for doing the right things after she returned from a trip to Spain.

Sullivan says the woman, who had mild symptoms, is at home. The doctor says two or three people who were in contact with the woman after she returned home are in isolation.

Dr. Sullivan says they are planning for an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the CDC, Dr. Sullivan says patients should remain in isolation until at least seven days have passed since the illness began, your fever is gone without medicine for 72 hours, and other symptoms are gone.

Click below to hear the news conference with Brazos County alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan.

News release from Brazos County Health District:

Dr. Sullivan will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the Brazos County Health District.

Date: March 17, 2020

NEWS RELEASE: Positive Case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in Brazos County. The positive case is a female in her 20’s that is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

Next Steps:

The BCHD is coordinating efforts with the Texas Department of State Health Services to conduct contact investigations. At this time, close contacts will be contacted by health officials directly.

The immediate health risk to the general public remains low.

The public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Get a flu shot (the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is still flu season).

Do not wear a face mask if you are not sick. Face masks are only recommended if directed by a health care provider.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

What to do if you experience symptoms, such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath:

People 65 years or older, and/or people with medical issues, like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, or a weakened immune system, are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID‑19.

If you are a high-risk individual and you develop fever or symptoms, call your doctor.

If you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home. Follow your doctor’s instructions and refer to CDC recommendations for how to take care of yourself at home.

General Population:

If you are in generally good health and have mild symptoms, stay home and take care of yourself like you would for a cold or the flu.

If symptoms worsen, call your doctor.

If you need help finding a doctor, accessing medical care, or have general questions about COVID-19, call 2‑1‑1 for assistance.

To date, Texas has had 57 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19. DSHS is posting the latest information, guidance for the public, health care providers and others, and updating case counts daily at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.

For more information visit the following websites:

Brazos County Health District:

www.brazoshealth.org

Texas Department of State Health Services

www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus