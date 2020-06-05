UPDATE: Bryan Police Issue Arrest Warrants For Three Men Related To Fatal Drive By Shooting

Bryan police has issued three arrest warrants related to a fatal drive by shooting Wednesday night in northeast Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood.

According to a BPD news release, do not attempt to apprehend or detain them. Instead, contact local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Warrants have been issued 24 year old Ayrian Brown and Demetrius Thomas Jr. of Bryan for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state pardon and parole warrant.

The third man, 18 year old Deshawn Franklin of Bryan, is wanted as a person of interest in the drive by shooting. Warrants have been issued for Franklin’s arrest in a different case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge from Galveston of evading arrest in a vehicle.

Original story:

Bryan police investigating the city’s second murder in seven days is associated with a drug arrest in College Station.

BPD reports no arrests but there is a suspect in the death of 32 year old Derrick O’Bryant Smith. According to a BPD news release, Smith was the victim of a drive by shooting Wednesday night at the end of Clark Street in the Castle Heights neighborhood of northeast Bryan. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an undisclosed incident between the victim and the shooter.