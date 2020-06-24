Three People And A Dog Died In A Bryan House Fire

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fatal house fire in northeast Bryan early Wednesday morning.

Bryan assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett says two adults and a child died inside the home on Cabot Court. That’s north of MLK and west of the freeway.

Burnett said the fire started in a carport next to the home and spread inside the house, which had no working smoke detectors.

How the fire started remains under investigation.

Bryan police announced late Wednesday afternoon autopsies will be done on the victims, who were identified as 38 year old Bobby McMasters, 32 year old Heather McMasters, and eight year old John McMasters.

Click below for comments from Gerald Burnett, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Three people and a dog die in a Bryan house fire” on Spreaker.