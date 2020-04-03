Three Bryan Police Officers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Three Bryan police officers test positive for coronavirus.

According to a BPD statement, the officers “appear to have mild cases” “and seem to be recovering well”.

From the Bryan police department:

The Bryan Police Department has been working with the Brazos County Health Department and medical professionals since the beginning to make sure we have the proper procedures in place that are consistent with the CDC.

We are also working with the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center daily to stay current and share information impacting our city.

We currently have three officers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

These three officers appear to have mild cases of the virus and seem to be recovering well.

We are reasonably confident that these three officers had no interactions with the public in their official capacity as police officers.

We have protocols in place to monitor employees when they come into the building and throughout the day.

If an officer shows symptoms of any illness they are sent home immediately to self-monitor.

If an employee shows symptoms of COVID-19 or reports they were in direct contact with someone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 they are immediately sent home to self-quarantine.

We are sanitizing patrol vehicles between each shift, sanitizing work stations, practicing social distancing, and using personal protective equipment when appropriate.

This is a trying time for everyone and the Bryan Police Department has been and will continue to take the necessary steps to protect the citizens of our community and our staff.